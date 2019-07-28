Channels

Pro-democracy lawmakers meet the press outside the Legislative Council in Tamar on July 2. Photo: Nora Tam
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Protests won’t end by themselves. Hong Kong’s pan-democrats can and must step up

  • Protests have already served their purpose, but have since gone too far and gone on for too long
  • Protesters don’t trust Beijing or the Hong Kong government. Only opposition politicians may have the credibility to convince them to stop
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Updated: 2:14pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Cliff Buddle

Hong Kong’s not dead – yet. But Carrie Lam and her cabinet must act

  • If Hong Kong is to survive this ordeal, the protesters must avoid provocative acts that make crackdowns more likely
  • The SAR government is most responsible for the escalation, though, through its misguided bill and recent inaction
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Updated: 3:18pm, 26 Jul, 2019

