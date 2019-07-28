Advertisement
Pro-democracy lawmakers meet the press outside the Legislative Council in Tamar on July 2. Photo: Nora Tam
Opinion
Mike Rowse
Protests won’t end by themselves. Hong Kong’s pan-democrats can and must step up
- Protests have already served their purpose, but have since gone too far and gone on for too long
- Protesters don’t trust Beijing or the Hong Kong government. Only opposition politicians may have the credibility to convince them to stop
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Hong Kong’s not dead – yet. But Carrie Lam and her cabinet must act
- If Hong Kong is to survive this ordeal, the protesters must avoid provocative acts that make crackdowns more likely
- The SAR government is most responsible for the escalation, though, through its misguided bill and recent inaction
