Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Stephen Case
Opinion
Opinion
Kevin Rafferty
Welcome to Boris Johnson’s theatre of the absurd. But no one should laugh
- It is Britain’s funeral if it crashes out of the EU – recession and a break-up of the UK are the more likely outcomes, rather than the new prime minister’s promise of a magical revolution
- Worse, Britain risks losing its voice in the international, rules-based order it helped to build, just when the unravelling system most needs support
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Britain needs a leader who can successfully resolve Brexit and, in doing so, bring some certainty to the global economy. It will not take long to find out whether Boris Johnson is up to the task. Photo: DPA
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial by SCMP Editorial
Johnson must silence doubters and resolve impasse over Brexit
- Britain’s new leader needs to inject new energy into a government that has been bogged down by country’s planned departure from European Union
TOP PICKS
Britain needs a leader who can successfully resolve Brexit and, in doing so, bring some certainty to the global economy. It will not take long to find out whether Boris Johnson is up to the task. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.