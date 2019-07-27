Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Kevin Rafferty
Opinion

Opinion

Kevin Rafferty

Welcome to Boris Johnson’s theatre of the absurd. But no one should laugh

  • It is Britain’s funeral if it crashes out of the EU – recession and a break-up of the UK are the more likely outcomes, rather than the new prime minister’s promise of a magical revolution
  • Worse, Britain risks losing its voice in the international, rules-based order it helped to build, just when the unravelling system most needs support
Kevin Rafferty

Kevin Rafferty  

Updated: 5:25am, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain needs a leader who can successfully resolve Brexit and, in doing so, bring some certainty to the global economy. It will not take long to find out whether Boris Johnson is up to the task. Photo: DPA
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Johnson must silence doubters and resolve impasse over Brexit

  • Britain’s new leader needs to inject new energy into a government that has been bogged down by country’s planned departure from European Union
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 11:14pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain needs a leader who can successfully resolve Brexit and, in doing so, bring some certainty to the global economy. It will not take long to find out whether Boris Johnson is up to the task. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.