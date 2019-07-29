Channels

The scale of foreign investment in high-end manufacturing is shrinking fast, according to Beijing-based think tank Anbound, and there is almost no new investment in some Shanghai industrial parks. Photo: Reuters
Chen Gong
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Chen Gong

What makes China’s latest wave of foreign capital withdrawal different? It’s structural

  • Trade war, rising costs, and economic reforms deemed too little, too late are behind China’s latest foreign capital flights
  • What is different this time is that the withdrawals are part of a migration of the industrial chain out of China
SCMP

Chen Gong  

Yu Zhongxin  

Updated: 3:06am, 29 Jul, 2019

A robot passes employees working on a mobile phone assembly line at a Huawei Technologies Co. production base in Dongguan. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s tech sector faces ‘hangover after the party’, with trade war and economic slowdown hitting employment

  • Tech sector demand for new hires down 25 per cent in first quarter from a year earlier, while jobs seekers up 37 per cent, meaning demand outpaces supply
  • Baidu, Tencent and JD.com are all ‘optimising’ their workforces, as analysts point to a sector in decline after years of expanding at an unrealistic pace
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

He Huifeng  

Updated: 10:53pm, 5 Jul, 2019

