The scale of foreign investment in high-end manufacturing is shrinking fast, according to Beijing-based think tank Anbound, and there is almost no new investment in some Shanghai industrial parks. Photo: Reuters
A robot passes employees working on a mobile phone assembly line at a Huawei Technologies Co. production base in Dongguan. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tech sector faces ‘hangover after the party’, with trade war and economic slowdown hitting employment
- Tech sector demand for new hires down 25 per cent in first quarter from a year earlier, while jobs seekers up 37 per cent, meaning demand outpaces supply
- Baidu, Tencent and JD.com are all ‘optimising’ their workforces, as analysts point to a sector in decline after years of expanding at an unrealistic pace
Topic | China economy
