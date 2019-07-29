Channels

Troops from the People’s Liberation Army in an exercise alongside Victoria Harbour, on the 150m strip of Hong Kong land that became PLA property last month. Photo: Weibo
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s continued turmoil raises risk of the dreaded ‘nuclear option’: PLA

  • As Hong Kong descends into pandemonium and the Carrie Lam government sits on its hands, how long would it be before Beijing declares a state of emergency in Hong Kong and sends in the PLA?
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 9:02am, 29 Jul, 2019

Troops from the People’s Liberation Army in an exercise alongside Victoria Harbour, on the 150m strip of Hong Kong land that became PLA property last month. Photo: Weibo
Alex Lo
Alex Lo
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Take by Alex Lo

Why Beijing won’t send in the PLA, for now

  • There is an implicit understanding against military action between China and the US, and there are other ways turbulent Hong Kong could be punished
  • In light of the extradition bill protests, Hongkongers are digging out a copy of the Basic Law to look up Article 14 and Article 18
Alex Lo

Alex Lo  

Updated: 10:25pm, 25 Jul, 2019

