Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

Lawrence J. Lau

Neither violence, nor Beijing, can fix Hong Kong’s housing shortage and lack of a social safety net

  • Many Hongkongers have lost out due to economic changes, and many have deep-seated distrust of mainland China
  • The Hong Kong government must first address their financial insecurities, before it can work on fostering a sense of Chinese identity
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau  

Updated: 9:06am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE
Troops from the People’s Liberation Army in an exercise alongside Victoria Harbour, on the 150m strip of Hong Kong land that became PLA property last month. Photo: Weibo
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong’s continued turmoil raises risk of the dreaded ‘nuclear option’: PLA

  • As Hong Kong descends into pandemonium and the Carrie Lam government sits on its hands, how long would it be before Beijing declares a state of emergency in Hong Kong and sends in the PLA?
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 9:02am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Troops from the People’s Liberation Army in an exercise alongside Victoria Harbour, on the 150m strip of Hong Kong land that became PLA property last month. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.