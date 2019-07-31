Channels

Scuffles break out as Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas at extradition bill protesters marching towards the central government’s liaison office, in Sai Ying Pun on July 28. Photo: Edmond So
Michael Edesess
Michael Edesess

If Hong Kong protesters have a dream, they need their own Martin Luther King to realise it

  • A strong moral leader will have the authority to negotiate with the government, whereas a leaderless movement refusing to cede an inch risks sending each protester on the road to pointless martyrdom
Michael Edesess

Michael Edesess  

Updated: 9:05am, 31 Jul, 2019

Visitors at a mock old-style Hong Kong “cha chaan teng” set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to mark the 65th year of National Day celebrations, on October 1, 2014. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong hurt by a lack of leadership on both sides, but pride in identity should see city through

  • Hongkongers and the Chinese have always been a pragmatic people who can struggle and make the most of a harsh situation, survive and even prosper
  • We should not see China as a threat but rather as an opportunity. We should embrace opportunities beyond our borders and understand cultures on their terms
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 1:00pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Visitors at a mock old-style Hong Kong “cha chaan teng” set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to mark the 65th year of National Day celebrations, on October 1, 2014. Photo: Jonathan Wong
