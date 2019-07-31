Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on July 22 is front-page news for major newspapers back home. Pakistan’s top military leaders accompanied Khan on the visit. Photo: AFP
Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty
Opinion

Opinion

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty

Pakistan’s euphoria from Trump’s talks with Imran Khan may not last – thanks to terrorism, the Taliban and economics

  • Can Pakistan help the US tame the Taliban so that Trump can withdraw US forces from Afghanistan? That’s the price the US demands in exchange for aid for Pakistan’s floundering economy, but success is far from assured
Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty  

Updated: 5:15am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on July 22 is front-page news for major newspapers back home. Pakistan’s top military leaders accompanied Khan on the visit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan shake hands during their July 22 meeting. Photo: EPA
Arif Rafiq
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Arif Rafiq

Why a warmer US-Pakistan relationship is a win for China

  • Donald Trump and Imran Khan were all smiles when they met earlier this week, suggesting a ‘reset’ between the countries
  • Pakistan’s security and stability are of utmost importance to China, as its investment – physical and reputational – expands rapidly
Arif Rafiq

Arif Rafiq  

Updated: 11:04am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan shake hands during their July 22 meeting. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.