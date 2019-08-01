Channels

An employee on the production line at a factory of Chinese carmaker JAC Motors, one of the more successful state-owned enterprises, in Weifang, Shandong province. Photo: Reuters
Martin Miszerak
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Martin Miszerak

How China can reboot SOE reforms by following the Czech Republic growth story

  • China is paying a heavy economic price for its failed reform of state-owned enterprises. To reverse this, it can explore the successful Czech experience of tapping the expertise of private fund managers
Martin Miszerak

Martin Miszerak  

Updated: 4:10am, 1 Aug, 2019

An employee on the production line at a factory of Chinese carmaker JAC Motors, one of the more successful state-owned enterprises, in Weifang, Shandong province. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Stephen Case
Hans Yue Zhu
Opinion

Opinion

Hans Yue Zhu

With US trade war, China’s long-running economic reforms have been thrown a spanner in the works

  • China has been trying to rein in debt, correct the public-private imbalance and spur consumption-led growth. The real danger of the trade war is it risks distracting policymakers from their focus on such structural reform
Hans Yue Zhu

Hans Yue Zhu  

Updated: 5:21am, 29 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
