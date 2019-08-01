Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester in Seoul holds a defaced image of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a rally denouncing the Japanese government on July 17. Photo: AP
Joseph Yi
Opinion

Opinion

Joseph Yi

South Korea’s left and Japan’s right have crushed alternative viewpoints, setting up a trade dispute that may not be resolved

  • South Korea’s left wing has long demanded a more aggressive stance on Japan’s imperial actions and stifled any dissent, while Japan’s right has also enforced its own position. With both views now mainstream, slim hopes of mediation remain
SCMP

Joseph Yi  

Joe Phillips  

Updated: 5:31am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester in Seoul holds a defaced image of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a rally denouncing the Japanese government on July 17. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Korean college students burn a banner showing an image of a Japanese rising sun flag and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
East Asia

Can Mike Pompeo persuade Japan and South Korea to put the brakes on their escalating ‘trade war’?

  • Stable relations between Japan and South Korea form a pillar of US influence and the rift could also disrupt the global supply chain of tech products
  • Pompeo will meet with the foreign ministers from both countries on Thursday, according to a senior US official
Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:18pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean college students burn a banner showing an image of a Japanese rising sun flag and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.