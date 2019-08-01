Channels

A TVB cameraman is harassed and pushed out of the protest zone during a rally in Tamar on June 16. Hong Kong netizens who accuse TVB of biased reporting and call for a boycott of the broadcaster are becoming as extreme as the mainland internet vigilantes who forced Lancôme to cancel Denise Ho’s concert. Photo: Antony Dickson
Audrey Jiajia Li
Opinion

Opinion

Audrey Jiajia Li

Hong Kong protesters must not become the monsters they are fighting and lose moral legitimacy

  • Recent scenes of young Hongkongers ganging up on others who don’t share their views recall the excesses of the Mao era. Behaving so, protesters risk losing the moral authority they have so far accumulated
Audrey Jiajia Li

Audrey Jiajia Li  

Updated: 9:01am, 1 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

Lawrence J. Lau

Neither violence, nor Beijing, can fix Hong Kong’s housing shortage and lack of a social safety net

  • Many Hongkongers have lost out due to economic changes, and many have deep-seated distrust of mainland China
  • The Hong Kong government must first address their financial insecurities, before it can work on fostering a sense of Chinese identity
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau  

Updated: 9:06am, 30 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
