A black stencil of Hong Kong’s emblem, the bauhinia, is on a wall the morning after clashes between the police and protesters in Sheung Wan. Photo: Bloomberg
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Allowing the unrest to hurt Hong Kong’s image as a safe city will hurt all of us

  • The local stock market is reflecting jitters about local stability. Fears about Hong Kong’s international image and economy affec+t not only those in the financial sector but, ultimately, everyone in Hong Kong
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Opinion

Cliff Buddle

Hong Kong’s not dead – yet. But Carrie Lam and her cabinet must act

  • If Hong Kong is to survive this ordeal, the protesters must avoid provocative acts that make crackdowns more likely
  • The SAR government is most responsible for the escalation, though, through its misguided bill and recent inaction
Updated: 3:18pm, 26 Jul, 2019

