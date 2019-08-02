Advertisement
Advertisement
A black stencil of Hong Kong’s emblem, the bauhinia, is on a wall the morning after clashes between the police and protesters in Sheung Wan. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Bernard Chan
Allowing the unrest to hurt Hong Kong’s image as a safe city will hurt all of us
- The local stock market is reflecting jitters about local stability. Fears about Hong Kong’s international image and economy affec+t not only those in the financial sector but, ultimately, everyone in Hong Kong
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
A black stencil of Hong Kong’s emblem, the bauhinia, is on a wall the morning after clashes between the police and protesters in Sheung Wan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Hong Kong’s not dead – yet. But Carrie Lam and her cabinet must act
- If Hong Kong is to survive this ordeal, the protesters must avoid provocative acts that make crackdowns more likely
- The SAR government is most responsible for the escalation, though, through its misguided bill and recent inaction
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.