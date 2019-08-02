President Xi Jinping greets Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the chief executive of Hong Kong, as she visits Beijing to brief him on the latest economic, social and political situation in the city, in December 2018. Six months on, Hong Kong is witnessing its worst political crisis since the handover. Photo: Hong Kong’s Information Services Department
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty
- Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
- Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
