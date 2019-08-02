Channels

President Xi Jinping greets Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the chief executive of Hong Kong, as she visits Beijing to brief him on the latest economic, social and political situation in the city, in December 2018. Six months on, Hong Kong is witnessing its worst political crisis since the handover. Photo: Hong Kong’s Information Services Department
Jason Buhi
Opinion

Opinion

Jason Buhi

Hong Kong has seen three kinds of violence, all facets of one fundamental problem

  • The Hong Kong government lacks both democratic accountability and an ability to champion local interests. The source of the current violence is institutional – addressing it is the only way to end the unrest
Jason Buhi

Jason Buhi  

Updated: 2:04pm, 2 Aug, 2019

President Xi Jinping greets Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the chief executive of Hong Kong, as she visits Beijing to brief him on the latest economic, social and political situation in the city, in December 2018. Six months on, Hong Kong is witnessing its worst political crisis since the handover. Photo: Hong Kong's Information Services Department
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Politics

Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty

  • Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
  • Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 12:58am, 2 Aug, 2019

The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
