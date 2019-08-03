Channels

US President Donald Trump says the US is still “winning” on the economy, though he faults the leadership at the Federal Reserve for not helping enough by cutting interest rates more. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andrew Sheng
Andrew Sheng

Trump’s bravado mask unsustainable debt and a go-it-alone approach that’s doomed to fail

  • The US is playing hardball with other economies now, but without cooperation it can’t devalue its dollar, and it will need other countries’ help when the good times come to an end
Andrew Sheng

Andrew Sheng  

Updated: 5:29am, 3 Aug, 2019

President Donald Trump continues to tout the success of the economy under his administration, disregarding deficits and pushing for ever lower interest rates. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Trade war, rate cuts, huge deficits – Trump gets away with it thanks to the US’ ‘exorbitant privilege’

  • Globalised finance means capital flows into the US in times of uncertainty, even when the US causes that instability. Investors should question whether the US’ budget-busting is sustainable
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 3:34am, 2 Aug, 2019

