Elderly demonstrators hold signs rebuking Chief Executive Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo during a protest in support of young protesters on July 17. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Phil C. W. Chan
If China hears the Hong Kong people, it must let Carrie Lam go
- The Hong Kong authorities’ apparently inconsistent handling of the Yuen Long attack on commuters and protesters’ clashes with the police sows doubts about the rule of law
- Instead of supporting Carrie Lam, Beijing should hold her accountable for mismanaging Hong Kong
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Hong Kong’s not dead – yet. But Carrie Lam and her cabinet must act
- If Hong Kong is to survive this ordeal, the protesters must avoid provocative acts that make crackdowns more likely
- The SAR government is most responsible for the escalation, though, through its misguided bill and recent inaction
