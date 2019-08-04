Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau motorway from Shenzhen, one of 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area project. Hong Kong can build a lasting cultural bridge by better focusing its resources. Photo: Roy Issa
Helen So
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Helen So

How Hong Kong can truly leverage the Greater Bay Area for the arts

  • The government should do more than fund one-off performances, and instead nurture the institutions that connect arts groups and venues, so exchanges can happen organically and more sustainably
SCMP

Helen So  

Corliss Chan  

Updated: 2:31pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau motorway from Shenzhen, one of 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area project. Hong Kong can build a lasting cultural bridge by better focusing its resources. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ex-chief executive C Y Leung has spoken of the importance of character development among young people, in comments that coincided with the latest in a series of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Former Hong Kong leader C Y Leung tells younger generation to become ‘good’ people to seize opportunities from Beijing’s Greater Bay Area economic master plan

  • Failure of young people to develop decent character risks inflicting damage on wider society, says ex-chief executive
  • Leung makes comments as youngsters feature prominently in another mass anti-government march on Sunday, demanding full withdrawal of extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 3:43pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ex-chief executive C Y Leung has spoken of the importance of character development among young people, in comments that coincided with the latest in a series of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.