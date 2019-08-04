How is Hong Kong’s property market affected by the protest crisis and how much can youth anger be linked to home ownership?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
How is Hong Kong’s property market affected by the protest crisis and how much can youth anger be linked to home ownership?
- Some complain that recent protests are worse for business than the Occupy movement – yet suggest half-jokingly that crisis might rein in property prices
- But analysts are of the view that a big property market plunge is unlikely. The reason is simple – not enough supply
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.