The liberal global order that was founded in the wake of World War II is in trouble. Today, the largest global trading nation, China, is neither a liberal market nor a liberal democracy while the largest economy in the world, the US, no longer supports global free trade. Photo: Reuters
The liberal global order that was founded in the wake of World War II is in trouble. Today, the largest global trading nation, China, is neither a liberal market nor a liberal democracy while the largest economy in the world, the US, no longer supports global free trade. Photo: Reuters
The Trump White House has given the WTO a 90-day ultimatum to change its classification system for developing economies. Photo: AFP
The Trump White House has given the WTO a 90-day ultimatum to change its classification system for developing economies. Photo: AFP