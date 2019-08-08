Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The liberal global order that was founded in the wake of World War II is in trouble. Today, the largest global trading nation, China, is neither a liberal market nor a liberal democracy while the largest economy in the world, the US, no longer supports global free trade. Photo: Reuters
Shirley Ze Yu
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Shirley Ze Yu

Donald Trump’s WTO move is a feeble answer to the China challenge

  • The US wants to rewrite the rules of the global trading game it helped create, and may well succeed. But the challenge of China’s economic model, a combination of authoritarian capitalism and ruthless enterprise, won’t be so easily dismissed
Shirley Ze Yu

Shirley Ze Yu  

Updated: 5:09am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The liberal global order that was founded in the wake of World War II is in trouble. Today, the largest global trading nation, China, is neither a liberal market nor a liberal democracy while the largest economy in the world, the US, no longer supports global free trade. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Trump White House has given the WTO a 90-day ultimatum to change its classification system for developing economies. Photo: AFP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

The WTO must stand its ground against White House bullying

  • While Washington’s case for changes to the WTO’s classification system for developing economies is not without merit, its threats and ultimatums are unacceptable
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 1:02am, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Trump White House has given the WTO a 90-day ultimatum to change its classification system for developing economies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.