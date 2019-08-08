Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man walks past a money exchange shop in Hong Kong on August 6. US President Donald Trump had held back from making good on his threat to name China a currency manipulator, probably in the hope that it would give Beijing an incentive to reach a trade agreement with the US. Such an agreement has proved elusive. Photo: AP
Frank S. Hong
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Frank S. Hong

Trump finally labels China a currency manipulator. It may be too little, too late

  • The next step – negotiation – is unlikely to facilitate a resolution to the year-long trade spat. And when the talks do fail, none of the steps the US is mandated to take will add any meaningful pressure on Beijing
Frank S. Hong

Frank S. Hong  

Updated: 12:30am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks past a money exchange shop in Hong Kong on August 6. US President Donald Trump had held back from making good on his threat to name China a currency manipulator, probably in the hope that it would give Beijing an incentive to reach a trade agreement with the US. Such an agreement has proved elusive. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Chinese yuan depreciated below 7 to the US dollar on Monday for the first time since 2008. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump could be ‘laying groundwork for more tariffs’ by labelling China a currency manipulator

  • There is no direct US legal provision linking currency manipulation with tariff imposition, but it does free the US president up to take more unilateral action
  • Other courses of action include a ban on US government procurement from China, an end to trade talks and an investigation by the International Monetary Fund
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:37pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese yuan depreciated below 7 to the US dollar on Monday for the first time since 2008. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.