Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are both in the construction business – one builds infrastructure, the other builds barriers
Despite an apparent truce between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June, the trade war between the two countries has continued to escalate. Photo: AFP
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
- The US can’t match Beijing’s plans for the Belt and Road Initiative, so it has resorted to trying to block them. However, signs from the financial world offer no indication that this plan is working
Islets in Western Province of the Solomon Islands. Photo: AFP
Jane Golley
Australia’s belt and road dilemma in the Pacific: is China a partner or competitor?
- Canberra has expressed a willingness to work with Beijing on much needed infrastructure in the region
- However, concerns abound, ranging from standards to security threats, which have made the country hesitant to dive in
