Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Despite an apparent truce between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June, the trade war between the two countries has continued to escalate. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are both in the construction business – one builds infrastructure, the other builds barriers

  • The US can’t match Beijing’s plans for the Belt and Road Initiative, so it has resorted to trying to block them. However, signs from the financial world offer no indication that this plan is working
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 3:00am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Despite an apparent truce between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June, the trade war between the two countries has continued to escalate. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Islets in Western Province of the Solomon Islands. Photo: AFP
Jane Golley
Opinion

Opinion

Jane Golley

Australia’s belt and road dilemma in the Pacific: is China a partner or competitor?

  • Canberra has expressed a willingness to work with Beijing on much needed infrastructure in the region
  • However, concerns abound, ranging from standards to security threats, which have made the country hesitant to dive in
SCMP

Jane Golley  

James Laurenceson  

Updated: 10:08am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Islets in Western Province of the Solomon Islands. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.