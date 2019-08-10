Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. With every tit-for-tat move of the US-China trade stand-off, market reactions follow a familiar path. Photo: AFP
Beijing allowed the yuan sink to its lowest level in 11 years on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
US declaration of China as currency manipulator roils global financial markets from the Americas to Asia
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would engage with the IMF ‘to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions’
- Financial markets fell from the Americas to Asia, with stock indexes plunging from Seoul to Wellington. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gave back nearly all of its gains this year
