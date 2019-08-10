Channels

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. With every tit-for-tat move of the US-China trade stand-off, market reactions follow a familiar path. Photo: AFP
Hannah Anderson
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Hannah Anderson

Aimed at China, Donald Trump’s trade war shots keep businesses and investors on their toes

  • Whatever the intended impact of the latest tariff threat and designation of China as a currency manipulator, the US moves are sure to disrupt the global economy and inflict pain beyond their initial target. Under such conditions, market volatility is a given
Hannah Anderson

Hannah Anderson  

Updated: 1:31am, 10 Aug, 2019

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. With every tit-for-tat move of the US-China trade stand-off, market reactions follow a familiar path. Photo: AFP
Beijing allowed the yuan sink to its lowest level in 11 years on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

US declaration of China as currency manipulator roils global financial markets from the Americas to Asia

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would engage with the IMF ‘to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions’
  • Financial markets fell from the Americas to Asia, with stock indexes plunging from Seoul to Wellington. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gave back nearly all of its gains this year
Topic |   Currency war
SCMP

Mark Magnier  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 5:30pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Beijing allowed the yuan sink to its lowest level in 11 years on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
