Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters rally inside the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport on August 9, where they gathered for a three-day sit-in against the suspended extradition bill. Photo: EPA-EFE
Paul Yip
Opinion

Opinion

Paul Yip

Hong Kong’s protests will destroy the city we love if opposing sides fail to start a dialogue

  • The different sides of the dispute are of different generations and values, but both want to make the city better
  • The lack of compromise and the turn to violence can only escalate, though, ruining the Hong Kong we love
Paul Yip

Paul Yip  

Updated: 11:00am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters rally inside the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport on August 9, where they gathered for a three-day sit-in against the suspended extradition bill. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Journalists, press photographers, journalism schoolteachers and commentators take part in a silent march to the Chief Executive’s Office on July 14, calling for the defence of press freedom as extradition protests spark police action. Photo: Edmond So
James A. Dorn
Opinion

Opinion

James A. Dorn

If protesters want to protect Hong Kong’s way of life, they must win the war of ideas

  • A long-term strategy would be to show China that a free market in ideas is far superior to ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’
  • The moral force of the voices of freedom and limited government should not be underestimated
James A. Dorn

James A. Dorn  

Updated: 6:27am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Journalists, press photographers, journalism schoolteachers and commentators take part in a silent march to the Chief Executive’s Office on July 14, calling for the defence of press freedom as extradition protests spark police action. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.