Small steps by the government could defuse Hong Kong’s biggest crisis

Protesters and police clashed outside Sham Shui Po police station after a university student union president was arrested for carrying laser pointers. Photo: Edmond So
Protesters have settled on a set of five demands for the government.
Two months on and nearly 2,000 rounds of tear gas later, what do Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters really want?
- In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong and its impact and implications, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- In this first instalment, we analyse what the protesters really want and what the chances are of persuading them to stay off the streets
