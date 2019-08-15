Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ken Davies
Opinion

Opinion

Ken Davies

Why any dialogue with protesters is a non-starter as long as Carrie Lam insists on preconditions

  • Carrie Lam’s insistence that violence must end before dialogue with the protesters can begin won’t work, because there is no individual or group in a leading position capable of controlling all the protesters
Ken Davies

Ken Davies  

Updated: 9:50am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-extradition bill protesters set fire to objects to obstruct Nathan Road in Mong Kok on August 3. Dousing all hope for protesters will only fire up their desperation in a nihilistic battle to the end. Photo: Felix Wong
Ronald Chiu
Opinion

Opinion

Ronald Chiu

Refuse Hong Kong’s protesters everything, and they will fight to the bitter end

  • This is not a storm that Carrie Lam’s administration can sit out. Deny the protesters everything and we force them to fight the current political order to the death, in nihilistic destruction, convinced they have nothing to lose
Ronald Chiu

Ronald Chiu  

Updated: 11:09am, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-extradition bill protesters set fire to objects to obstruct Nathan Road in Mong Kok on August 3. Dousing all hope for protesters will only fire up their desperation in a nihilistic battle to the end. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.