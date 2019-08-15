Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s infrequent public appearances and lack of suggestions for ending Hong Kong’s crisis have frustrated observers. Photo: Nora Tam
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

How Carrie Lam could end the Hong Kong turmoil in a single speech – with an amnesty for protesters and police, an independent inquiry and more social welfare

  • Whenever the chief executive appears in public, her speeches show no sign of having learned anything from events thus far
  • This is especially frustrating as the government could quickly end the protests, even without conceding to all demands
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: 11:20am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s infrequent public appearances and lack of suggestions for ending Hong Kong’s crisis have frustrated observers. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-extradition bill protesters set fire to objects to obstruct Nathan Road in Mong Kok on August 3. Dousing all hope for protesters will only fire up their desperation in a nihilistic battle to the end. Photo: Felix Wong
Ronald Chiu
Opinion

Opinion

Ronald Chiu

Refuse Hong Kong’s protesters everything, and they will fight to the bitter end

  • This is not a storm that Carrie Lam’s administration can sit out. Deny the protesters everything and we force them to fight the current political order to the death, in nihilistic destruction, convinced they have nothing to lose
Ronald Chiu

Ronald Chiu  

Updated: 11:09am, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-extradition bill protesters set fire to objects to obstruct Nathan Road in Mong Kok on August 3. Dousing all hope for protesters will only fire up their desperation in a nihilistic battle to the end. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.