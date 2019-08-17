A deserted Cathay Pacific Airways check-in area, after all flights were cancelled over protests at Hong Kong International Airport against alleged police brutality and the now-shelved extradition bill, on August 12. A fifth of Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 destinations on the mainland. Photo: AFP
Protesters hold a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. As many as 272 flights were cancelled in two days of protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific sacks two pilots over Hong Kong protest-related incidents
- City’s flagship carrier says pilot who was arrested and charged over clashes between police and protesters in Sheung Wan has been dismissed
- Another had his employment terminated after he was earlier suspended for misuse of company information related to the protests
