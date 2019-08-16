Advertisement
Advertisement
Riot police order a local man to move out of the way during protests on the night of August 14. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Bernard Chan
Hong Kong will change for the better – but only when the protest violence comes to an end
- There is no way the Hong Kong and Beijing governments can yield to the violence that threatens the constitutional order
- However, once order is restored, the SAR government will not be able to proceed without making serious reforms
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Riot police order a local man to move out of the way during protests on the night of August 14. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fu Guohao, a journalist for the nationalist Global Times, was tied up and beaten by protesters at Hong Kong airport. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial by SCMP Editorial
Violence at airport must be condemned and offenders brought to justice
- Protesters who claim to be seeking to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms and rule of law have resorted to what can only be described as hooliganism
TOP PICKS
Fu Guohao, a journalist for the nationalist Global Times, was tied up and beaten by protesters at Hong Kong airport. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.