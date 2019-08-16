Channels

SCMP
Riot police order a local man to move out of the way during protests on the night of August 14. Photo: AP
Bernard Chan
Bernard Chan

Hong Kong will change for the better – but only when the protest violence comes to an end

  • There is no way the Hong Kong and Beijing governments can yield to the violence that threatens the constitutional order
  • However, once order is restored, the SAR government will not be able to proceed without making serious reforms
Updated: 6:15am, 16 Aug, 2019

Fu Guohao, a journalist for the nationalist Global Times, was tied up and beaten by protesters at Hong Kong airport. Photo: Reuters
SCMP Editorial
Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Violence at airport must be condemned and offenders brought to justice

  • Protesters who claim to be seeking to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms and rule of law have resorted to what can only be described as hooliganism
Updated: 11:13pm, 14 Aug, 2019

