The protesters’ rallying cry of “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times” is seen on August 6 spray-painted on a wall in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Edith Terry
Opinion

Opinion

Edith Terry

Passion for Hong Kong should guide protesters to initiate a way out of the deadlock

  • Most would-be advisers look to the Hong Kong government to take the first step, but why not the protesters? A leadership council could be convened and a meeting called, inviting all stakeholders to commit to a way forward for Hong Kong's future
Edith Terry

Edith Terry  

Updated: 6:20am, 19 Aug, 2019

The protesters’ rallying cry of “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times” is seen on August 6 spray-painted on a wall in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Hong Kong's protesters have shown courage, creativity and thoughtfulness. Will the city still have a place for them when this is over?

  • It's one thing to disagree with the protesters, but simply listening to them shows they are not mere thugs and rioters
  • Moreover, they may have done Hong Kong a service by exposing the ineptitude of our government and police
Peter Kammerer

Peter Kammerer  

Updated: 11:04am, 13 Aug, 2019

