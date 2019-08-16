Illustration: Craig Stephens
Riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Be more like Trump’: academic advises Hong Kong government to change tactics in battle against fake news
- Political scientist Chan Wai-keung says US president sets tone for world media with Twitter use
- Hong Kong’s leaders have had to deny PLA involvement in clashes, suggestions of a curfew being enforced, and that Chief Executive Carrie Lam was on holiday
