Dealing with Hong Kong’s other serious ‘hot’ problem

A woman fans herself in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse
Buildings on Kowloon side are barely visible in a sunrise image taken from North Point on Thursday, as poor air quality continues to impact Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong air pollution is ‘serious’ health risk for second day in a row, as low pressure influenced by Tropical Cyclone Danas leads to hazy conditions
- Top alert level of Air Quality Health Index reached in Tung Chung on Thursday, the day after warnings in place for Tuen Mun and Yuen Long
- Government warns health risk of poor air quality will remain high on Friday, while Observatory triggers ‘very hot’ weather alert
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
