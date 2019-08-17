Channels

A woman fans herself in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse
Paul Stapleton
Opinion

Opinion

Paul Stapleton

Dealing with Hong Kong’s other serious ‘hot’ problem

  • The city uses too much air conditioning, contributing to record heat, and the government must take measures to reverse this dangerous trend
Paul Stapleton

Paul Stapleton  

Updated: 7:21pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Buildings on Kowloon side are barely visible in a sunrise image taken from North Point on Thursday, as poor air quality continues to impact Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Hong Kong air pollution is ‘serious’ health risk for second day in a row, as low pressure influenced by Tropical Cyclone Danas leads to hazy conditions

  • Top alert level of Air Quality Health Index reached in Tung Chung on Thursday, the day after warnings in place for Tuen Mun and Yuen Long
  • Government warns health risk of poor air quality will remain high on Friday, while Observatory triggers ‘very hot’ weather alert
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 10:52pm, 18 Jul, 2019

