Donald Trump has no deep convictions about Hong Kong or democracy, he just wants to win an election

  • The US president has changed his mind about the Hong Kong protests because taking Xi Jinping’s side would hurt his re-election chances
  • His flip-flop on Hong Kong is also indicative of his failing trade war with China
Updated: 6:00am, 20 Aug, 2019

Don’t expect any help from a totally clueless Donald Trump in Hong Kong’s protest crisis

  • Yonden Lhatoo dismisses the notion of the US president playing any meaningful role in pulling the city out of the abyss, arguing that his ill-informed input is probably the last thing we need
Updated: 10:50pm, 17 Aug, 2019

