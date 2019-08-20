Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
Donald Trump has no deep convictions about Hong Kong or democracy, he just wants to win an election
- The US president has changed his mind about the Hong Kong protests because taking Xi Jinping’s side would hurt his re-election chances
- His flip-flop on Hong Kong is also indicative of his failing trade war with China
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo
Don’t expect any help from a totally clueless Donald Trump in Hong Kong’s protest crisis
- Yonden Lhatoo dismisses the notion of the US president playing any meaningful role in pulling the city out of the abyss, arguing that his ill-informed input is probably the last thing we need
