Ministers from 16 Asia-Pacific countries begin talks in Beijing on August 3, aimed at concluding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement. Photo: Kyodo
Ted S. Yoho
Why China is the ‘critical flaw’ in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

  • It is a mistake for the world’s biggest trade bloc to include China, a bad actor with little regard for the rule of law. Also, trade blocs can be cumbersome, and it is better to strike bilateral deals with trusted partners such as the US
Updated: 2:12am, 20 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Brian P. Klein
Is China ready for the burdens of global leadership as the US becomes increasingly isolationist?

  • With the belt and road project beleaguered by defaults, military expansion overseas racking up huge bills and China’s economy slowing, Beijing may well hesitate to fill the void left by the Trump administration
Updated: 3:03am, 19 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
