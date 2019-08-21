Channels

Cathay Pacific cabin crew walk past anti-government protesters at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 11. Vetting flight crew over their political beliefs echoes the choices that led to disaster in 1950s and 1960s China, and the lost decades under Mao Zedong. Photo: Nora Tam
Mark Clifford
Mark Clifford

As Cathay feels the heat of political risk in China, it’s time to remember lessons of the Mao era

  • Xi Jinping’s administration highlights how politics has always been in command in China, and companies must either adapt or rethink their China business
  • But nationalistic leaders and web users would do well to remember the losses suffered through extreme political correctness in the Mao era
Mark Clifford

Mark Clifford  

Updated: 6:24am, 21 Aug, 2019

Cathay Pacific cabin crew walk past anti-government protesters at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 11. Vetting flight crew over their political beliefs echoes the choices that led to disaster in 1950s and 1960s China, and the lost decades under Mao Zedong. Photo: Nora Tam
Rupert Hogg was well liked and credited with turning the airline’s fortunes around during his two years in the job. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests have caused severe turbulence at Cathay Pacific but has airline done enough to appease Beijing after heads rolled at top?

  • Summoned to Beijing, chairman of main shareholder told in no uncertain terms that management changes were needed at airline, a source says
  • Shock resignation of CEO Rupert Hogg and his deputy Paul Loo came four days later
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:57am, 18 Aug, 2019

Rupert Hogg was well liked and credited with turning the airline’s fortunes around during his two years in the job. Photo: Winson Wong
