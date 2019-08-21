Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on August 12 chant “police shot the girl, an eye for an eye” and hold up signs saying “give back the eye”, after a young woman was seriously injured during police firing of beanbag rounds in Tsim Sha Tsui the previous evening. Photo: Joanne Ma
Ming Ming Chiu
Opinion

Opinion

Ming Ming Chiu

For Hong Kong protesters, the choice is clear: be violent and fail, or use peaceful pressure and succeed

  • Violence may have greater impact, but its rate of success is lower, the history of civil resistance shows
  • Hong Kong protesters have to choose between surrendering to anger and violence or committing to peaceable ways to pressure the government
Ming Ming Chiu

Ming Ming Chiu  

Updated: 9:43am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on August 12 chant “police shot the girl, an eye for an eye” and hold up signs saying “give back the eye”, after a young woman was seriously injured during police firing of beanbag rounds in Tsim Sha Tsui the previous evening. Photo: Joanne Ma
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has committed to opening a dialogue on the civil unrest that has rocked the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: city’s leader Carrie Lam commits to ‘creating a platform for dialogue’ but again dismisses calls for independent inquiry into police conduct

  • Chief executive says her administration is committed to listening to the people
  • Comments come after hundreds of thousands took to streets in peaceful demonstration over the weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:25pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has committed to opening a dialogue on the civil unrest that has rocked the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.