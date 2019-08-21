Protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on August 12 chant “police shot the girl, an eye for an eye” and hold up signs saying “give back the eye”, after a young woman was seriously injured during police firing of beanbag rounds in Tsim Sha Tsui the previous evening. Photo: Joanne Ma
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has committed to opening a dialogue on the civil unrest that has rocked the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: city’s leader Carrie Lam commits to ‘creating a platform for dialogue’ but again dismisses calls for independent inquiry into police conduct
- Chief executive says her administration is committed to listening to the people
- Comments come after hundreds of thousands took to streets in peaceful demonstration over the weekend
