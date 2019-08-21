Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

China at 70 faces three challenges: Taiwan, the US and Hong Kong. Can Xi Jinping deliver?

  • China’s relationships with Taiwan, the US and Hong Kong threaten not only the stability of the nation, but its very survival
  • It remains to be seen whether President Xi can resolve these inherited problems, and make China strong again
Chi Wang

Chi Wang  

Updated: 1:00am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?

  • Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
  • It’s not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.