Young activists hold up posters with messages supporting the protest movement and informing passers-by about upcoming events, in Hong Kong on August 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Scare tactics from Beijing will only strengthen the resolve of Hong Kong protesters

  • Beijing is mistaken if it thinks Hong Kong can be ruled with a communist mindset. To rule and win over Hong Kong, it needs to think like Hongkongers; going after core values can only backfire
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 6:33am, 22 Aug, 2019

Young activists hold up posters with messages supporting the protest movement and informing passers-by about upcoming events, in Hong Kong on August 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
Facebook removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts involved in what it described as “coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Facebook, Twitter may face backlash over removal of China accounts related to Hong Kong protests

  • Analysts say ad revenue the two platforms earn in the world’s second-largest economy could now be at risk
Topic |   Social media
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 5:35am, 21 Aug, 2019

Facebook removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts involved in what it described as “coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
