The Chinese national flag is displayed on a Hong Kong building in a show of support for the government, as seen from Tsim Sha Tsui on August 12. Photo: Nora Tam
The Chinese national flag is displayed on a Hong Kong building in a show of support for the government, as seen from Tsim Sha Tsui on August 12. Photo: Nora Tam
British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit has been ordered to serve 15 days of administrative detention on the mainland. Photo: Handout
China confirms detention of British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit for 15 days
- Foreign ministry says Simon Cheng held over violation of public security management regulations
- Cheng’s family says they have not been notified by the mainland about the detention and do not know why he has been held
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit has been ordered to serve 15 days of administrative detention on the mainland. Photo: Handout