As Hong Kong protests spark clashes among overseas Chinese, the way to mainland hearts and minds lies via the moral high ground
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Billy Huang
- Nationalistic mainland Chinese overseas may not have the full picture on the reasons driving the protests in Hong Kong and further afield
- It is up to supporters of the movement to provide that context, so that today’s opponents can become tomorrow’s supporters
A traveller stranded at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 14 looks at her phone. Protest action at the airport on two consecutive days caused hundreds of flight cancellations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Liu Xiaoming
Hong Kong protests: China will never tolerate any challenge to the bottom line of ‘one country, two systems’
- It’s not the extradition bill that threatens to undermine ‘one country, two systems’, but the actions of radical protesters and the foreign forces that support them
- The rule of law is the basis of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and must be upheld. Protest violence must end
