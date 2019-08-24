Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Billy Huang
Billy Huang

As Hong Kong protests spark clashes among overseas Chinese, the way to mainland hearts and minds lies via the moral high ground

  • Nationalistic mainland Chinese overseas may not have the full picture on the reasons driving the protests in Hong Kong and further afield
  • It is up to supporters of the movement to provide that context, so that today’s opponents can become tomorrow’s supporters
Billy Huang

Billy Huang  

Updated: 3:00am, 24 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
A traveller stranded at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 14 looks at her phone. Protest action at the airport on two consecutive days caused hundreds of flight cancellations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Liu Xiaoming
Liu Xiaoming

Hong Kong protests: China will never tolerate any challenge to the bottom line of ‘one country, two systems’

  • It’s not the extradition bill that threatens to undermine ‘one country, two systems’, but the actions of radical protesters and the foreign forces that support them
  • The rule of law is the basis of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and must be upheld. Protest violence must end
Liu Xiaoming

Liu Xiaoming  

Updated: 9:07am, 16 Aug, 2019

A traveller stranded at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 14 looks at her phone. Protest action at the airport on two consecutive days caused hundreds of flight cancellations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
