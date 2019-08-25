Channels

Hong Kong protesters fill the streets in Causeway Bay to call for an inquiry into police conduct during the protests, among other demands, during a demonstration in the rain on August 18. In Hong Kong now, is it possible to be pro-government and pro-reform? Is it possible to be a protester and a supporter of the police? The answer is yes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Douglas Young
Opinion

Opinion

Douglas Young

Neither black nor white: Hong Kong people must rise above the polarising politics of the protests

  • Even if it is a natural human instinct to categorise people into binary types, society must resist this ‘with us or against us’ mentality if it is not to lose the richness of the complex real world
Douglas Young

Douglas Young  

Updated: 6:30am, 25 Aug, 2019

Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters versus the police: understanding the psychology of hate

  • In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • With society split into two camps, and online platforms strengthening mutual antipathy, we look at the psychology of hate, and its effects on how the young activists see the authorities
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 7:27am, 18 Aug, 2019

Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
