Protesters on the march during a rally in Hong Kong on August 18. The water represented by a Pig year could have been a boon for Hong Kong, a Wood Dragon, but there is such a thing as too much water. Photo: AFP
Foong Woei Wan
Opinion

Opinion

Foong Woei Wan

The year of being water – a Chinese astrological reading of Hong Kong in a challenging hour

  • It has been a turbulent Year of the Pig for Hong Kong. But believe it or not, an era of tender loving governance may be just round the corner
Foong Woei Wan

Foong Woei Wan  

Updated: 10:30am, 24 Aug, 2019

Protesters on the march during a rally in Hong Kong on August 18. The water represented by a Pig year could have been a boon for Hong Kong, a Wood Dragon, but there is such a thing as too much water. Photo: AFP
Home Ownership Scheme flats go on sale at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu in March 2017. Not enough subsidised flats are being built to cater to demand. Photo: Nora Tam
Peter G. de Krassel
Opinion

Opinion

Peter G. de Krassel

Singapore is calm while Hong Kong boils, and it’s down to this city’s greedy developers and landlords profiting at the people’s expense

  • For too long, the Hong Kong government has allowed landlords and developers to get fat on runaway property prices. If Carrie Lam really wants to defuse the protest anger, she must radically overhaul the dysfunctional housing policy
Peter G. de Krassel

Peter G. de Krassel  

Updated: 9:51am, 22 Aug, 2019

Home Ownership Scheme flats go on sale at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu in March 2017. Not enough subsidised flats are being built to cater to demand. Photo: Nora Tam
