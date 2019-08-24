Channels

Facebook recently agreed to pay more than US$5 billion to settle a case over its responsibility in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Photo: AFP
Xu Chenggang
Xu Chenggang

The key question for the new economy: who owns the data?

  • Recognising and protecting property rights to each individual’s data or all individuals’ data is vital to determining the fate of the new economy
Xu Chenggang

Xu Chenggang  

Updated: 11:16pm, 24 Aug, 2019

One expert said finding petty criminals, such as pickpockets, in a big city in China can be like finding a needle in a haystack without the help of advanced camera surveillance technologies. Photo: Stock
Policy

Privacy vs social good: AI must balance responsibilities, China governance expert says

  • Tsinghu University’s Xue Lan chairs a committee of experts advising China’s Ministry of Science and Technology on AI governance
  • AI poses question of how to balance individual and societal benefits against privacy concerns, Xue says
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 2:24pm, 20 Aug, 2019

