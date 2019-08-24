The key question for the new economy: who owns the data?

Facebook recently agreed to pay more than US$5 billion to settle a case over its responsibility in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Photo: AFP
Facebook recently agreed to pay more than US$5 billion to settle a case over its responsibility in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Photo: AFP
One expert said finding petty criminals, such as pickpockets, in a big city in China can be like finding a needle in a haystack without the help of advanced camera surveillance technologies. Photo: Stock
Privacy vs social good: AI must balance responsibilities, China governance expert says
- Tsinghu University’s Xue Lan chairs a committee of experts advising China’s Ministry of Science and Technology on AI governance
- AI poses question of how to balance individual and societal benefits against privacy concerns, Xue says
Topic | Artificial intelligence
One expert said finding petty criminals, such as pickpockets, in a big city in China can be like finding a needle in a haystack without the help of advanced camera surveillance technologies. Photo: Stock