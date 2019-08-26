Channels

People walk under an electronic board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Since 2013, more than 60 US-listed Chinese businesses have gone private and delisted, only to re-emerge on Chinese exchanges. Photo: Reuters
Lin Nguyen
The View by Lin Nguyen

When Chinese companies face the ire of US investors, it need not always end badly

  • In the short time between delisting from New York and moving back to China, Qihoo 360 seems to have exploded in value. The tech company has faced scrutiny from Chinese regulators, and a lawsuit by US investors
Updated: 11:37pm, 26 Aug, 2019

The architects of the currency peg were aware that it would be impossible for Hong Kong to allow the free movement of capital while at the same time operating both a fixed exchange rate and an independent monetary policy. Photo: Roy Issa
Abacus by Tom Holland

Hong Kong’s currency peg to the US dollar isn’t an Achilles’ heel – it’s an Achilles’ shield

  • The peg, which prevented a complete economic wipeout in 1983, has been described as a ‘deadly weakness’
  • But in truth it is an automatically self-correcting mechanism that today’s Hongkongers can be thankful for, writes Tom Holland
Updated: 7:25am, 26 Aug, 2019

The architects of the currency peg were aware that it would be impossible for Hong Kong to allow the free movement of capital while at the same time operating both a fixed exchange rate and an independent monetary policy. Photo: Roy Issa
