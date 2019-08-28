Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kerry Kennedy
Opinion

Opinion

Kerry Kennedy

Can a Hong Kong in crisis turn away from violence and learn the lesson of democratic compromise? Sudan has shown how

  • Violence on either side should not obscure the valid public concerns that continue to fuel massive protest turnouts. An unequal society is at the root of it all, and it is time for the government to sit down and listen respectfully to peaceful protesters
Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy  

Updated: 6:14am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong on August 20. Photo: AFP
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Carrie Lam is trying to shift the blame for the unrest to protesters. Don’t let her get away with it

  • The Hong Kong economy is suffering, perhaps as part of the government’s plan. When people are tallying losses and blaming protesters, and when protesters are antagonising Beijing, everyone forgets it was Lam who got us here
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 9:44am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong on August 20. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.