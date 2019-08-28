Can a Hong Kong in crisis turn away from violence and learn the lesson of democratic compromise? Sudan has shown how
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kerry Kennedy
Can a Hong Kong in crisis turn away from violence and learn the lesson of democratic compromise? Sudan has shown how
- Violence on either side should not obscure the valid public concerns that continue to fuel massive protest turnouts. An unequal society is at the root of it all, and it is time for the government to sit down and listen respectfully to peaceful protesters
Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong on August 20. Photo: AFP
Alice Wu
Carrie Lam is trying to shift the blame for the unrest to protesters. Don’t let her get away with it
- The Hong Kong economy is suffering, perhaps as part of the government’s plan. When people are tallying losses and blaming protesters, and when protesters are antagonising Beijing, everyone forgets it was Lam who got us here
