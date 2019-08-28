A protester plays a video of alleged police brutality as passengers arrive on the platform at Kowloon Tong MTR station, on August 21. The protesters’ five demands of the government include the setting up of an independent inquiry into police action against demonstrators. Photo: Reuters
A protester plays a video of alleged police brutality as passengers arrive on the platform at Kowloon Tong MTR station, on August 21. The protesters’ five demands of the government include the setting up of an independent inquiry into police action against demonstrators. Photo: Reuters
Tear gas is fired during a police training drill in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuter
China set to step up tear gas production as demand for crowd control weapons booms at home and abroad
- While mainland China does not currently supply the Hong Kong police force, analysts expect growing civil unrest and higher military spending to boost domestic and export markets
- Chinese-made tear gas has been used against protesters around the globe, including anti-government protests in Sudan and Venezuela
Topic | China military
Tear gas is fired during a police training drill in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuter