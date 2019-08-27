Channels

People cross a street in the Beijing Central Business District on March 4. In July, S&P Global Ratings became the first foreign credit-rating company to rate domestic Chinese bonds, awarding a AAA rating to ICBC Financial Leasing. Photo: Reuters
Cary Yeung
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Cary Yeung

How China’s onshore bond market can overcome the US trade war, a slumping yuan and slowing growth

  • Beijing’s preemptive policy reforms have substantially increased demand for the onshore bond market in recent years. Even the declining value of the Chinese currency looks temporary, as increased overseas business means more use
Cary Yeung

Cary Yeung  

Updated: 4:00pm, 27 Aug, 2019

People cross a street in the Beijing Central Business District on March 4. In July, S&P Global Ratings became the first foreign credit-rating company to rate domestic Chinese bonds, awarding a AAA rating to ICBC Financial Leasing. Photo: Reuters
A man walks by the New York Stock Exchange on August 14. Concerns over a recession have sent stocks plummeting. Photo: AFP
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

The bond market is flashing a recession warning, but that’s no cause for alarm yet

  • Historically, a yield curve inversion precedes a recession. However, following an era of easy money, an inversion might simply signal that markets are expecting loose monetary policy again
Kerry Craig

Kerry Craig  

Updated: 10:24pm, 16 Aug, 2019

A man walks by the New York Stock Exchange on August 14. Concerns over a recession have sent stocks plummeting. Photo: AFP
