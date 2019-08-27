People cross a street in the Beijing Central Business District on March 4. In July, S&P Global Ratings became the first foreign credit-rating company to rate domestic Chinese bonds, awarding a AAA rating to ICBC Financial Leasing. Photo: Reuters
People cross a street in the Beijing Central Business District on March 4. In July, S&P Global Ratings became the first foreign credit-rating company to rate domestic Chinese bonds, awarding a AAA rating to ICBC Financial Leasing. Photo: Reuters
A man walks by the New York Stock Exchange on August 14. Concerns over a recession have sent stocks plummeting. Photo: AFP
A man walks by the New York Stock Exchange on August 14. Concerns over a recession have sent stocks plummeting. Photo: AFP