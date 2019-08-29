Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters in the Ngau Tau Kok area of Hong Kong on August 24 wave the US flag, as others cover their right eye in tribute to a woman who suffered a serious eye injury during anti-government protests outside a police station two weeks before. Photo: Sam Tsang
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

Hong Kong’s business is everyone’s business: as protests rage on, world leaders should make sure China knows that

  • A violent suppression of Hong Kong protesters could have stark consequences for world trade, and even world peace
  • It is, therefore, in world leaders’ interests to draw clear boundaries for Beijing over how to respond to them
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell  

Updated: 9:04am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters in the Ngau Tau Kok area of Hong Kong on August 24 wave the US flag, as others cover their right eye in tribute to a woman who suffered a serious eye injury during anti-government protests outside a police station two weeks before. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alex Lo
Alex Lo
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Take by Alex Lo

For all our sakes, do not cross that line

  • Violence is escalating between protesters and police, and face-offs have to stop before someone is killed
Alex Lo

Alex Lo  

Updated: 10:37pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.