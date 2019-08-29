Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Audrey Jiajia Li
Opinion

Opinion

Audrey Jiajia Li

How Hong Kong protesters are turning off their mainland Chinese supporters

  • With Tiananmen in recent memory, even the most liberal-minded mainland Chinese find violence as a means to an end hard to accept
  • With Hong Kong protests becoming more disruptive and radical, and xenophobic slurs more prominent, support is waning among former sympathisers
Audrey Jiajia Li

Audrey Jiajia Li  

Updated: 6:33am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
A TVB cameraman is harassed and pushed out of the protest zone during a rally in Tamar on June 16. Hong Kong netizens who accuse TVB of biased reporting and call for a boycott of the broadcaster are becoming as extreme as the mainland internet vigilantes who forced Lancôme to cancel Denise Ho’s concert. Photo: Antony Dickson
Audrey Jiajia Li
Opinion

Opinion

Audrey Jiajia Li

Hong Kong protesters must not become the monsters they are fighting and lose moral legitimacy

  • Recent scenes of young Hongkongers ganging up on others who don’t share their views recall the excesses of the Mao era. Behaving so, protesters risk losing the moral authority they have so far accumulated
Audrey Jiajia Li

Audrey Jiajia Li  

Updated: 9:01am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A TVB cameraman is harassed and pushed out of the protest zone during a rally in Tamar on June 16. Hong Kong netizens who accuse TVB of biased reporting and call for a boycott of the broadcaster are becoming as extreme as the mainland internet vigilantes who forced Lancôme to cancel Denise Ho’s concert. Photo: Antony Dickson
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.