Images of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the computer screen of a currency trader at a bank in Seoul, South Korea, on August 26. Asian shares tumbled on that day, after the latest escalation in the US-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies. Photo: AP
Images of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the computer screen of a currency trader at a bank in Seoul, South Korea, on August 26. Asian shares tumbled on that day, after the latest escalation in the US-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies. Photo: AP
A drawing in the sand of the G7 leaders on a beach in Biarritz urges them to support gender equality. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s latest trade row with China threatens to disrupt G7 summit by shifting focus away from Amazon fires
- The US president may try to pressure other world leaders to focus on his dispute with Beijing even though they want to discuss other topics, ranging from the environment to Iran and Brexit
- French President Emmanuel Macron has already ruled out issuing a final communique in an attempt to avoid last year’s acrimonious ending
Topic | US-China trade war
A drawing in the sand of the G7 leaders on a beach in Biarritz urges them to support gender equality. Photo: AFP