A currency exchange shop in Central decorated with banknotes. Hong Kong is often dismissed as a city of pampered snowflakes who have far too many liberties than is good for them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Photo: Felix Wong
A currency exchange shop in Central decorated with banknotes. Hong Kong is often dismissed as a city of pampered snowflakes who have far too many liberties than is good for them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Photo: Felix Wong
Home Ownership Scheme flats go on sale at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu in March 2017. Not enough subsidised flats are being built to cater to demand. Photo: Nora Tam
Home Ownership Scheme flats go on sale at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu in March 2017. Not enough subsidised flats are being built to cater to demand. Photo: Nora Tam