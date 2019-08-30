Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A currency exchange shop in Central decorated with banknotes. Hong Kong is often dismissed as a city of pampered snowflakes who have far too many liberties than is good for them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Photo: Felix Wong
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Hong Kong is irreplaceable for China. That’s why the PLA hasn’t rolled in yet

  • Hong Kong is still China’s critical gateway to multinational capital, and mainland banks, now worth US$1.2 trillion, hold overseas assets concentrated in the city. China simply can’t afford to destroy Hong Kong’s commercial freedoms
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: 9:04am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A currency exchange shop in Central decorated with banknotes. Hong Kong is often dismissed as a city of pampered snowflakes who have far too many liberties than is good for them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Home Ownership Scheme flats go on sale at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu in March 2017. Not enough subsidised flats are being built to cater to demand. Photo: Nora Tam
Peter G. de Krassel
Opinion

Opinion

Peter G. de Krassel

Singapore is calm while Hong Kong boils, and it’s down to this city’s greedy developers and landlords profiting at the people’s expense

  • For too long, the Hong Kong government has allowed landlords and developers to get fat on runaway property prices. If Carrie Lam really wants to defuse the protest anger, she must radically overhaul the dysfunctional housing policy
Peter G. de Krassel

Peter G. de Krassel  

Updated: 9:51am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Home Ownership Scheme flats go on sale at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu in March 2017. Not enough subsidised flats are being built to cater to demand. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.