Staying connected at a roadside cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam. The nation of about 100 million people has embraced free-market reforms over the past few decades, leading to surging growth. Photo: Bloomberg
Staying connected at a roadside cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam. The nation of about 100 million people has embraced free-market reforms over the past few decades, leading to surging growth. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: EPA
Indonesia picks area on Borneo for new capital, with relocation estimated to cost US$33 billion
- The new administrative headquarters will be built between North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara in East Kalimantan
- Jakarta has been plagued by traffic jams and pollution and, to make matters worse, parts of the city are sinking 20cm a year
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: EPA