Protests will not solve Hong Kong’s problems; society must come together for dialogue and introspection
Riot police fire rounds of tear gas towards anti-government protesters in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: Sam Tsang
Opinion
Opinion
Danilo Turk
- There is always a deeper reality that feeds mass protests and it usually concerns socio-economic questions
- As seen with Occupy Wall Street in New York or the Arab spring in 2011, protest mobilisation does not produce solutions
